Moree Champion
Moree Champion's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Hold this organisation to account | Mayors unite against health authority

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated June 6 2024 - 4:22pm, first published 3:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gunnedah Mayor Jamie Chaffey, top, Narrabri Mayor Darrell Tiemens and Moree Mayor Mark Johnson, bottom want an independent inquiry into Hunter New England Local Health District.
Gunnedah Mayor Jamie Chaffey, top, Narrabri Mayor Darrell Tiemens and Moree Mayor Mark Johnson, bottom want an independent inquiry into Hunter New England Local Health District.

CALLS are growing for an independent inquiry into the management of Hunter New England Health.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

More from Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.