Hold this organisation to account | Mayors unite against health authority

CALLS are growing for an independent inquiry into the management of Hunter New England Health.
Three mayors want NSW Health Minister Ryan Park to act over a raft of decisions made by the authority they claim have eroded services provided by New England hospitals.
Narrabri Mayor Darrell Tiemens is calling for a pause on what he says is a downgrade of pathology services at Narrabri Hospital.
Late last month, the health authority touted a change in pathology providers and the introduction of point-of-care testing at the hospital from July 1.
That sparked a community meeting attended by more than 500 Narrabri residents on Tuesday, June 4. They unanimously called for an independent review into Hunter New England Health, and passed a vote of no confidence in its consultation process.
Mayor Tiemens also wants an inquiry into the health authority's commitment to, and consultation with, regional communities regarding their local hospitals.
He is joined in his call by Moree Mayor Mark Johnson and Gunnedah Mayor Jamie Chaffey.
"It's time that this organisation was held to account," Mayor Tiemens said
"Our community deserves better than for bureaucrats at Hunter New England Health to dictate the level of care we receive at our hospital."
Mayor Chaffey said Gunnedah had faced serious setbacks at its hospital, including the closure of the only pathology lab.
"We don't want what happened to Gunnedah Hospital to happen in Narrabri," Mayor Chaffey said.
"This issue is symptomatic of health officials who fail to engage with regional areas and understand the unique needs of towns like Gunnedah and Narrabri".
Mayor Johnson also supported calls for an independent inquiry.
"The community of Moree Plains Shire stands with Narrabri Shire in their frustration over the lack of consultation," Mayor Johnson said.
"This appears to be a widespread problem within the organisation, and it needs to end.
"The Health Minister has the power to investigate Hunter New England Health, and we fully back calls to maintain levels of service at Narrabri Hospital."
In February, former Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall also called for an independent inquiry into the health authority after it was revealed several anaesthetists at Inverell Hospital were operating without proper supervision.
"The reluctance of Hunter New England Health to say anything publicly and not give interviews on this matter is unforgivable, particularly given the seriousness of this situation, and I believe speaks to a deeper issue within management," Mr Marshall said at the time.
"There are many questions that need to be asked and answers provided to the community and the only way to do that properly is through and independent inquiry."
During the meeting at Narrabri on June 4, five motions were unanimously adopted by the audience, including calls for Hunter New England Health to upgrade services that have bypassed Narrabri Hospital, including stroke diagnostics, onsite mental health services, improved oncology services, onsite dialysis machines, and equivalent technologies.
Mayor Tiemens is scheduled to meet with Mr Park on Friday, June 7.
