Community geed up for golden day at the races

FASHIONS, flutters and fillies featured in force at this year's 100th Moree Picnic Races.
Organised by Moree Town and Country Club, the annual event drew more than 1200 guests to the racecourse on Saturday, May 25.
"It was a fabulous day, we were very lucky with the weather and the event was sold out," Moree picnic races committee vice-president Sandy Bailey said.
A black-tie dinner at the club on Friday, May 24 kicked off the winning weekend. Soul singer Lisa Hunt provided the entertainment.
"It was great to welcome her back and she really made the evening," Mr Bailey said.
On Saturday, there were six races, with the Calcutta held on race four.
Peter Sinclair's Peak Rogue took the honours, winning the Boolooroo Cup.
Neil Hetherington led the syndicate that bought the winning horse.
Trackside events included fashions in the field, for best dressed male, female and best hat.
A highlight of the day was a long, three-course lunch catered by Relish Catering.
"Patrons enjoyed the best seats in the house for races one, two and three while dining in style," Mr Bailey said.
The event raised $10,000 for the Moree branch of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service. Joy Holmes, Penny Jones, Kim Newling and David Chomley accepted the cheque on behalf of the service.
"It was the largest donation in many, many years," Mr Bailey said.
"The rescue helicopter is a vital service for our community and we were very happy to be donating to such a worthy cause."
The races were sponsored by key Moree businesses, including Grain Corp, RDO Equipment Moree, North West Events, Nutrien Ag and Kenway and Clark.
