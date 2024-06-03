Awards cap off Reconciliation Week

Co-chairs of the Moree Reconciliation Group Glen Crump and Meryl Dillon were pleased with the success of the Moree celebrations during Reconciliation Week.
An array of events culminated on Friday night with the Moree Reconciliation Group Awards presented to packed out house.
The night was hosted by local identities Ryli Johnson and Dr Hamzey, resident doctor at Pius X Aboriginal Medical Service Guest speaker for the evening was NSW Aboriginal Land Councillor for the North West Cr. Anne Dennis.
Entertainment was provided by local Aboriginal dance group Yulugi Marumali under the guidance of Shea Duncan.
Twelve awards given out on the night across different categories.
"A huge number of high quality nominations from all sectors of the community made selection difficult," Mr Crump said, praising everyone who was in the running.
Bamara was named the Organisation of the Year.
*Aboriginal Youth of the Year - Maverick Noakes
*Non Aboriginal Youth of the Year - Max Newick
*Social and Emotional Wellbeing - Marion Nelio
*Aboriginal Female Elder of the Year - Denise Webb
*Aboriginal Male Elder of the Year - Brian Saunders
Non Aboriginal Female Elder of the Year -Casey Ryan
*Non-Aboriginal Male Elder of the Year - Colin Rice
*Uncle Albert Dennison Memorial Caring for Country - Michael Kirk
*Celebration of Culture - Valmai Pitt
*Citizen of the Year - Janelle Munro
*Carmine and Lyall Munro Memorial Award for Lifetime Achievement - Lloyd Munro Snr.
Next year marks the 25th anniversary of the Moree Reconciliation Group operation.
"The group is made up of volunteers who are committed to reconciliation," Mr Crump said.
"We would encourage anyone who is interested in being involved in the group to come along as you will be more than welcome."
