Time to dive right in

Moree Champion's Property of the Week, Thursday June 6: 12 Edward Street, Moree:
12 Edward Street is the ideal chance to purchase your new family home. The property offers three bedrooms, each with built-in robes, while the main bedroom also has its own ensuite.
You will be comfortable all year round thanks to the ducted evaporative air conditioning, split-system air conditioning in the kitchen and dining area, and a brand new wood fireplace for those colder months.
The lower level of the home features polished timber floorboards, kitchen and dining room, and two adjoining rooms that could be utilised as a study and sitting room. Additional features include 22 solar panels to help keep the bills down, a fully fenced rear yard with garden shed, and convenient rear lane access.
This property is perfectly set up for those who love to host family gatherings with a large undercover outdoor entertaining area to the rear, additional toilet, in-ground swimming pool, and a large umbrella shade which can be positioned over the pool or yard.
With a great location near schools and daycare, this property won't last long.
