Minister to meet with hospital staff over fate of pathology services

CONCERNS about the future of pathology services at Narrabri Hospital have led to urgent talks between NSW Health Minister Ryan Park and clinicians and staff at Narrabri Hospital.
The concerns have also sparked a community meeting to be held on Tuesday, June 4 at Narrabri RSL. Mayor Darrell Tiemens will address the meeting, organised by concerned mother and resident Sarah Gleeson.
But last-ditch lobbying by Barwon MP Roy Butler to the minister led to the talks, scheduled for later this week.
"I have agreed urgent consultation with clinicians, staff and community will take place this week to discuss the provision of pathology services at Narrabri," Mr Park said.
"No decisions have been made about the future pathology service model.
"Consultation will help provide a more detailed understanding of the local clinical needs, and will ultimately help inform the design of a more sustainable service model for the local community."
Ms Gleeson organised the community meeting in response to moves by Hunter New England Local Health District to hand over pathology services by current provider SydPath to NSW Health Pathology from July 1.
"Current SydPath staff will be offered employment with NSW Health ... NSWHP will invest in latest diagnostic technology, such as point-of-care testing," a HNELHD spokesperson said.
It is this technology that has raised concerns with Ms Gleeson and others.
Point-of-care testing uses mobile devices to analyse pathology samples, such as blood and saliva, and provide on-the-spot results at a patient's hospital bedside.
The mobile devices instantly process samples for COVID-19, heart disease, kidney damage, sepsis and diabetes.
But Ms Gleeson said installing the devices at the hospital would spell the end of a pathology laboratory at the hospital.
"This in turn is going to affect all community members that are in need of obstetric, palliative, general, surgical, oncology and emergency care," Ms Gleeson claimed.
"This model is not focused around patient centred care and it is more strain placed on our already overworked doctors and nurses that continue to work with limited resources.
"Also, these machines aren't a first option for metropolitan hospitals because they have limitations."
Narrabri Mayor Darrell Tiemens said he was seeking urgent clarification and action from health officials regarding the matter.
"Council vehemently opposes any potential downgrades to health services and stands resolute in its commitment to safeguarding the accessibility and quality of healthcare for all shire residents," Mayor Tiemens said.
There needed to be a safeguarding of jobs and no ratchetching down of services.
"There is white hot anger out there and we need to know that our health services will be improved, not downgraded."
Narrabri Hospital has pathology and imaging services, including general X-ray and CT service, that operate Monday to Friday 8am to 4.30pm.
The meeting about the future of the pathology service and the town's health services in general, will be held at Narrabri RSL in Maitland Street at 5.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.