Child protection crisis forces caseworkers to take industrial action

WHEN child caseworker Tom Hooper left Moree "pretty traumatised" by his work, he never imagined he would return to find things had worsened.
Fewer children are seen because of a staff shortage, while vacancy rates among case workers are at an all-time high.
The town's joint child protection response team, which responds to children and young people at risk of significant harm, must rely on assistance from other towns, sometimes as far afield as Tamworth, Mr Hooper said.
"There simply isn't enough staff to intervene early so as to keep children with their families," he said.
On Thursday, May 30 Mr Hooper returned to Moree to support case workers who stopped work and protested over the crisis in child protection.
In the past month, child caseworkers in Inverell, Armidale and Tamworth have temporarily walked off the job as part of a statewide campaign around poor response times to visiting children reported as at risk.
The campaign has been organised by the caseworkers' union, the Public Service Association, of which Mr Hooper is a member.
After visiting Moree Mr Hooper will head to Broken Hill, Brewarrina, Walgett and other remote locations where caseworkers are staging similar protests.
Latest data from the state government found just 22 per cent of children at risk of serious harm across New England were seen by a caseworker.
That's because the district is serviced by only 108 full-time caseworkers, when they need (and the budget is for) 123 workers, according to the data published by the NSW Government.
More than one in five child protection caseworker positions remain unfilled across the region.
PSA general secretary Stewart Little said, "Right now, if cases are allocated they are the most serious and will likely lead to removals, as there simply isn't enough staff to intervene early so as to keep children with their families."
Child protection caseworkers that remained were coping with the extra workload of colleagues who had left, Mr Little said.
"One in two child protection caseworkers leave in their first two years of employment with the department," he said.
Mr Hooper is one of those statistics.
While at Moree he was part of the joint child protection response team.
This incorporates health services, police and caseworkers uniting to investigate physical assaults on children that are of a criminal nature.
Each agency has specialised knowledge and expertise in their area of work to assess, investigate and intervene where necessary to protect vulnerable children.
"The work could be pretty traumatic, but a rewarding experience," Mr Hooper said.
But when he returned to Moree, he discovered staff shortages meant the team often relied on outside help.
"Their workload is horrific," he said. "Burn-out is a big problem. Caseworkers need to be respected and funded properly."
The PSA is calling on Families, Communities and Disability Services Minister Kate Washington to immediately recruit another 500 caseworkers, give them an immediate and substantial pay rise and de-privatise foster care.
"Child protection caseworkers are chronically understaffed and exhausted," Mr Little said.
"Child protection workers are now concerned that by exposing vulnerable children to a broken system they may suffer even more harm."
The industrial action will continue across the state over the next few weeks.
There are 86 community services centres and district offices across NSW.
As of February, there were 434 children and young people in a high-cost emergency arrangement.
