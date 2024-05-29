Have your say on council's draft budget, future plans

Council's draft Operational Plan and Budget 2024-25 along with program delivery and long term plans are on public exhibition.
You can have your say on all three documents until 5pm June 19.
Council is budgeting a $1,889,108 surplus in 2024-25, with a breakdown of the surplus in the following funds, General Fund $658,615, Water Fund $559,234 Sewer Fund $671,259.
Moree Plains Shire Council Mayor Mark Johnson is very satisfied with Council's proposed Budget and Plans.
"With this budget surplus resulting from Council's sound financial management, we are in a strong position to deliver priority projects in the coming years to cater for the planned exponential economic and social growth across the Moree Plains," Cr Johnson said.
"Council's budgetary process this year has been comprehensive, and I thank our staff and councillors who have worked diligently to produce these documents. We have an ambitious capital and non-capital works program for the next financial year, and we look forward to delivering this for the community.
"The Draft Budget and Plans are crucial to our Shire's future, and I encourage the community to review these documents and let us know if there are any priorities we need to change."
Council reviews its budget and programs each year and staff said it is council's commitment to the community of working towards the goals in the shire's strategic plan.
The Long-Term Financial Plan 2024-34 is a decade-long plan, which is reviewed and updated annually. The Plan aids Council in making financially sustainable decisions and how the commitments made in the Operational Plan are resourced. Council is forecasting net operating surpluses over the next 10 years.
Some highlights of the Budget are $144million for capital and non-capital projects including $17 million to finish the Moree Artesian Aquatic Centre refurbishment; $1.3million towards the Burnt and Derelict Housing Enforcement Program; $4.9million towards completing our parks and sports fields projects across the Shire; and $310K towards business and skills development and event programs.
"We also know a safe and reliable road network is critical for our community", added Mayor Johnson.
"That is why we have increased the Council funded annual allocation on the rural roads network by $1.57 million (a 21 per cent increase), bringing the total up to $8.9 million, which is 18.66 per cent of council's discretionary budget. Council is also allocating an additional $4.2 million out of Council's Road Reserve for additional capital works and the Flood Repair Betterment program."
"In addition, Council is spending $55 million in funded flood recovery works and $1.2million for Council's rural roads self help program, so we can better support and partner with landholders to improve local roads."
Council's rates and charges are also on public display, with sewer, water and waste charges proposed to be increased to subsidise improvements to these essential services
Public submissions on the Draft Budget and Plans close at 5pm, June 19 and should be emailed to council@mpsc.nsw.gov.au or posted to General Manager, PO BOX 420, Moree, NSW 2400.
Draft documents, including summary budget snapshots, can be accessed at www.mpsc.nsw.gov.au/hot-topics/submissions-and-public-notices or viewed at the Moree Customer Service Centre.
