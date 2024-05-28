Cotton grower makes finals in national awards

GROWING a technically advanced, robust crop that is exported overseas has earned Moree producer Lindsay George a place in the finals of this year's national cotton awards.
Mr George grows cotton, wheat, barley, sorghum and chickpeas on his 9390 hectare property, Lawson Grains.
Born and bred on a sheep farm, Mr George spent 10 years working as a mechanic in Narromine.
"But I got the urge to get back outside after shifting around on the concrete," Mr George said.
"Luckily, I got a casual job with a cotton grower in Moree and that spurred my interest in cotton.
"It involves a lot of machinery. The crop we grow here is robust and has evolved significantly with genetics and technology."
Mr George bought Kealandi, on the Newell Highway, in 2012. He works the property with five full-time staff.
"It's been a journey," Mr George said.
"We have become better at understanding the crop and how best to grow it in a dry land situation.
"Our cotton is technically advanced and once it's been ginned, is sold to multiple buyers, many being overseas."
It is the first time the property has been nominated for Cotton Australia's Australian Bayer Cotton Grower of the Year award.
The other two finalists are from Queensland.
Cotton Australia chief executive Adam Kay said the high calibre of nominees made the judging process difficult, with all growers showing knowledge and skills that would easily transfer so that other growers could benefit.
"Each of the finalists have displayed a commitment to growing cotton and a readiness to trial new farming methods and adopt technology to continue to improve their crops and yields while focusing on soil health and other environmental outcomes," Mr Kay said.
The farming methods adopted by each of the finalists showed the diversity between cotton-growing regions and the differing methods used to achieve the best results.
All nominees were interviewed before the list of finalists was drawn; judges also visit each finalist on their farm to witness first-hand their innovative and forward-thinking farming practices.
The award recipients will be announced during the Australian Cotton conference which starts on August 6 on the Gold Coast.
