Many events running for reconciliation week

A huge week of events has been planned by the Moree Reconciliation Group for Reconciliation Week.
The week opened with a Sorry Day commemoration church service and morning tea on Monday.
Tuesday will see a special barbecue session featuring bush tucker at Homes North. Special chef Barry Sampson will cook his famous kangaroo menu.
Wednesday will be a full diary starting with the virtual breakfast at Pius X at 7.30am. All the community are invited to attend and watch the NSW Reconciliation Committee special guests discuss the theme for the week 'Now! More than Ever'
This will be followed by Morning Tea at the Dhiiyaan Centre, and presentation of the nominees for the Elders Honour Roll.
From there the community will be asked to line up outside the building to commence the Bridge Walk at midday and journey back to Kirkby Park for speaker Anne Dennis, NSWALC Councillor and Chair of the NSW AECG.
Thursday afternoon everyone is asked to attend the Community Gathering at the SHEA Academy in Anne Street, at 3pm for fun, games and activities.
Friday night the week will culminate in The 2024 Moree Reconciliation Awards Dinner with special guest Ryli Johnston.
The special address for the evening will be made by Professor Judy Atkinson a national leader in intergenerational and relational trauma, and healing or recovery, healing work, that she calls 'educaring'.
