Voting opens for North West LLS board positions

North West Local Land Services is encouraging ratepayers to register now so they can vote in the local board member election, which is running now.
Voting opened on May 21 and closes on June 14. Voting packs can be requested until June 12.
In the North West, seven candidates will stand for election to the local board with three positions available.
North West candidates are Mike Lomax from Werris Creek, Rebecca Collins of Bangheet, Vera Reardon of Warialda, Michael Hart of Bendemeer, Cristopher Chaplain of Burren Junction, Charlotte Hoddle of Gunnedah and Jocelyn Cockbain of Tintinhull.
Acting North West Local Land Services general manager Matthew Davidson said that voting is essential if North West producers want to ensure that the local board best represents their interests.
"Local board members provide strategic direction for our local programs, so strong landholder representation is crucial to ensure that North West Local Land Services delivers what is most needed by our local communities over the next four years," Mr Davidson said.
"We've got seven impressive candidates on the ballot this year, so we are asking producers in our region to request their voting pack."
To vote, you must first request a voting pack, which can be sent electronically and you can request a pack online or call 1300 795 299 or visit your local LLS office.
To be eligible, you must be over 18 years old and an occupier of a rateable holding under the Local Land Services Act of 2013. The hodling may consist of wholly or partly rateable land.
For more information about your candidates and how to vote, visit www.lls.nsw.gov.au/board-recruitment.
