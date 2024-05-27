Moree Championsport
Bellata Public School students take on zone cross country

May 27 2024 - 3:06pm
Bellata Public School students take on zone cross country

On Friday, May 17, eight students from Bellata Public School travelled to Narrabri to run zone cross country.

