Bellata Public School students take on zone cross country

On Friday, May 17, eight students from Bellata Public School travelled to Narrabri to run zone cross country.
All students run and represented the school very well with Bethany Cooper coming ninth, Max Eather 10th, Lachie Eather 11th, Patrick Lowien 12th, Owen Eather fourth, Maggie Cooper seventh, Lawson Eather 14th and Amelia Lowien second.
Owen and Amelia come in the top six and will go on to represent Bellata at regionals in Coolah.
Well done everyone and best of luck to Owen and Amelia at the next level.
