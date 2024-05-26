Boars blow Werris Creek away with strong second-half

MOREE Boars converted a 10-point halftime lead into a 52-22 blowout in their Whitehaven Coal Group 4 Round 7 clash with Werris Creek at Moree on Saturday.
The Boars led 20-10 at halftime at Boughton Oval but added six second half tries as they combined some free-flowing football with Werris Creek's injury woes.
The Creek had headed to Moree with seven first graders out and suffered four first half injuries to finish the game "benchless".
"We lost Dave Murnane (centre) in the first tackle of the game with a rib injury," Magpies coach Dave Stewart told G4 Media.
"Then we lost Kieren (Williams) with an ankle injury (the same ankle he has just overcome to return to the Werris Creek side), Charlie Parsons with a pec and Mitchell Cox 10 minutes into the second half.
"We had to play the last 30 minutes bench-less.
"I thought we were looking good at halftime. Trailed 20-10."
Moree captain-coach Michael Watton was delighted with 70 of the 80 minutes.
"We were quite comfortable at halftime and I thought we blew them off the park in the first 20 minutes of the second half," he said.
"We're just starting to hit our strap sand play some pretty decent footy.
"I was stoked with 70 minutes today. Our last 10 minutes was ordinary, let in two soft tries. But it was a great team performance, everyone did their job."
He though Jack Mitchell was real solid.
"His first stint was okay," he said of the Boar prop.
"His second stint was as good as he's played for us.
"Lachie (Lachlan McGrady) was great.
"He's got so much energy."
The Boars did lose brilliant little fullback Adrian Smith after nine minutes.
Watton is hoping Smith's ankle injury isn't bad.
"He was the only injury concern," Watton told G4 Media, "everyone else is okay."
First Grade: MOREE 52 (Jake Tighe 3, Joe Wade 2, Mark Pegus, Dereik Newman, Jamie Sampson, Michael Watton, Lachlan McGrady tries, Watton 5, Adrian Smith gls) d WERRIS CREEK 22 (Nash porter, Kieren Williams, Beau Parry, Cody Tickle tries, Mitch Doring 3gls) G4 B&F: 3 Lachlan McGrady (M), 2 Jack Mitchell (M), 1 Mitch Doring (WC).
Second Grade: MOREE 32 (Luke Hobday 2, Kaedyn Smith, Steven McIntosh, Stan Swan, Justin Smith tries, Kaedyn Smith 4gls) d WERRIS CREEK 10 (Tyril Knox, Jezz West tries, Tyren Cloake gl) G4 B&F: 3 Jake Hetherington (M), 2 Justin Smith (M), 1 Jeremy Sampson (WC).
Ladies League Tag: WERRIS CREEK 20 (Maya Patterson, Dayna Porter, Chloe Shanley, Chrystal Porter tries, Chrystal Porter 2gls) d MOREE 0. G4 B&F: 3 Dayna Porter (WC), 2 Chrystal porter (WC), 1 Codie Ryan (M).
