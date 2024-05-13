Breaking | Man wanted by SA police arrested in Moree

A 45-YEAR-OLD wanted by police in South Australia has been arrested near Moree.
Officers attached to New England Police District were patrolling Moree about 1.30am on Monday, May 13 when they located a utility that had been reported stolen from Emmaville on Friday, May 10.
Officers activated their lights and sirens and attempted to stop the ute.
When it failed to stop a pursuit was initiated along the Newell Highway, before the vehicle became bogged at Bellata.
The male driver, aged 45, was arrested and taken to Moree Hospital. He was not injured in the incident.
Upon release he was taken to Moree Police Station where is assisting with inquiries.
The man is wanted on an unrelated warrant in South Australia.
