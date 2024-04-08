Police charge three Moree teens following aggravated break-in

Three teenage boys will appear in court on Monday, April 8 charged following investigation into an aggravated break-in in Moree at the weekend.
Operation Regional Mongoose is a high-visibility police operation to tackle serious property-related crime committed predominately by young offenders.
At around 2.45am on Saturday, April 6, three youths allegedly forced entry into a home on Chester Street, Moree, and stole electronic devices, cash, a watch, personal documentation and a Mitsubishi ASX.
The Mitsubishi was located burnt out on Anne Street, Moree at around 9am.
At 10.25am on Sunday, April 7 officers executed a search warrant at a home in Moree and arrested three boys aged 14,16 and 17-years-old.
Officers located and seized car keys, electronic devices, a watch, a knife, bags of cannabis seeds, prohibited weapons, and mobile phones.
The 17-year-old boy was charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal, be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner (x2), possess prohibited drug (x2), goods suspected stolen in/on premises (x2), enter building/land with intent commit indictable offence (x3), and recklessly deal with proceeds of crime.
The 16-year-old was charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, recklessly deal with proceeds of crime (x2), goods suspected stolen in/on premises (x2), enter building/land with intent commit indictable offence (x3), aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal, be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, and breach of bail.
The 14-year-old boy was charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, recklessly deal with proceeds of crime, goods suspected stolen in/on premises, and breach of bail.
All three boys were refused bail to appear at a children's court Monday, April 8.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.