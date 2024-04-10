Ideal family home

Moree Champion's Property of the Week, Thursday April 11: 26 Sunnyside Street, Moree:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 26 Sunnyside Street.
Located on the western fringe of Moree, 26 Sunnyside Street is an impressive split level brick veneer family home.
Set on a generous 1238 square metre block in Greenbah, the comfortable home provides four good sized bedrooms, all with built-in robes. The main bedroom also boasts a private ensuite with shower, vanity and toilet, while the family bathroom has been updated and includes bath, shower, and a double basin vanity.
Storage is a theme throughout the home and the modern kitchen boasts plenty of storage and bench space. The kitchen adjoins the dining room, while there is also a separate family room and a lounge room with wood fire allowing space for everyone. Two evaporative air conditioners mean you will be comfortable all year round.
A feature of the home is the stunning in-ground pool, which in conjunction with the covered outdoor entertaining area, is the perfect place to spend time with family and friends.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.