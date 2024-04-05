Flooding closes roads

The Newell Highway remains closed between Boggabilla and Moree, due to flooding.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Warialda Road north of Warialda is also experiencing flooding.
Motorists travelling north from Moree can divert using the Carnarvon Highway and the Barwon Highway to Goondiwindi.
The southbound diversion is the same in reverse and is also suitable for all vehicles.Motorists are also advised to take extreme care in all areas affected by severe weather and flooding, and are reminded never to drive through floodwaters.In addition to state managed roads, some local roads managed by councils may also be affected.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
For the latest information about local council roads, make sure the "Council Supplied Information" filter on www.livetraffic.com or the app is selected, or check with local councils.
