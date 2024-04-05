Moree Champion
Moree Champion's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Flooding closes roads

April 5 2024 - 2:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Newell Highway remains closed between Boggabilla and Moree, due to flooding.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.