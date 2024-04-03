Info sought after men with machete, knife rob business

Police are appealing for information following an attempted armed robbery in the States north-west overnight.
About 9.15pm on Wednesday, April 3 officers attached to New England Police District were called to a licenced premise on Amaroo Drive, Moree, after reports of an armed robbery.
Police have been told two unknown males, armed with a machete and knife, entered the business and one male walked behind the counter.
As an employee walked in, both males exited the business and entered a white vehicle, driven by a third male, parked out front.
They drove away from the location.
Officers attached to New England Police District attended and began an investigation into the incident.
The first male is described as wearing a navy Adidas hooded jumper, black pants, black shoes, and holding large machete.
The second male is described wearing a black hooded jumper with white draw string, white shoes, and holding a knife.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information in relation to the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.