Have a business idea? Pitch2Grow Moree wants to hear from you

Rarely an opportunity exists where aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners can pitch to a room full of engaged industry leaders and potential investors.
However in May, those in the Moree region will get that chance.
Pitch2Grow Moree is a two-hour event focusing on innovation. Presenters may have an idea at different stages of development, the idea of Pitch2Grow is to grow that idea, receive helpful and insightful feedback from experts and expand your network of industry contacts.
Hosted by the University of New England SMART Regional Incubator (UNESRI), the event will give entrepreneurs a three minute window to engage the audience with their pitch. In the lead up, presenters will get the necessary support to prepare.
UNESRI are also calling on audience members to attend the Social Co House on Friday, May 10, between 12pm and 2pm.
The afternoon will provide an opportunity for collaboration, networking, and learning while enjoying a delicious lunch from Café Gali.
Audience members will have the chance to interact with presenters, ask questions, and provide feedback. You can also vote for the winner of the $1,000 People's Choice Award. A $2,000 top prize will also be given to the winner of the judge's award.
UNESRI regional connector Sheree Cayirylys said the afternoon is about celebrating creativity and ambition with every participant walking away with valuable feedback and knowing their business idea has featured in the spotlight.
"The event offers a platform for local businesses and organisations to connect with innovators and explore potential partnerships that could drive positive change in the region," she said.
"By participating in Pitch2Grow Moree you're not just attending an event; you're contributing to the growth and prosperity of the community."
For more information and to secure your spot in the audience visit www.unesri.com.au/pitch2grow-moree.
