Moree Champion's Property of the Week, Thursday April 4: 67 Edward Street, Moree:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 67 Edward Street.
'Flannel Flowers', circa 1893, is grand old dame with all the vintage features you would expect. The gorgeous home offers four bedrooms plus two bathrooms for convenience. There is also a handy home office, formal living areas boasting two fireplaces, and a country-style kitchen with a Smeg oven, dishwasher, and plenty of storage. The home is fully air conditioned throughout for comfort and has a bonus north-eastern gauzed verandah.
Situated on a fully-fenced 996 square metre block, additional features of the property include an automatic watering system, double lock-up garage with rear lane access, three phase power, complimentary outbuildings including a laundry and storeroom, meat house, windmill, outdoor areas, and solar panels.
Located at 67 Edward Street, the property is ideal for a family wishing to be close to schools with both St Philomena's and Moree Primary School just 650 metres away. Similarly, this property would also suit active retirees looking for a ground level home which provides easy access to Moree CBD and it is not flood impacted.
