'Flannel Flowers', circa 1893, is grand old dame with all the vintage features you would expect. The gorgeous home offers four bedrooms plus two bathrooms for convenience. There is also a handy home office, formal living areas boasting two fireplaces, and a country-style kitchen with a Smeg oven, dishwasher, and plenty of storage. The home is fully air conditioned throughout for comfort and has a bonus north-eastern gauzed verandah.

