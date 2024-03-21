Raffle tickets for sale as annual fundraiser serves up delicious delights

RAFFLE TICKETS for this year's Moree on a Plate will soon be on sale.
Over the past 20 years the annual festival has donated more than $67,000 to local organisations.
Proceeds from Moree on a Plate raffle are distributed each year to local community groups of choice, with recipients of the 2023 festival donation the Moree Cancer Support Group and Country Education Foundation of Moree.
Moree on a Plate raffle coordinator, Trish Siddins, said she was heartened by the generosity of local business houses who never baulked at donating a range of goods and services to the raffle, and the local community members, always quick to purchase a ticket.
"Last year we were thrilled to raise $8000, which we split between the two community groups, and it's always a proud day handing over a donation that will help strengthen and support our local charitable organisations," Ms Siddins said.
The Moree Cancer Support Group, which has been running for 30 years, purchases equipment for use in the homes of local cancer and palliative care patients.
Members of the group also donate their time sitting with patients while they have their chemotherapy, and help with sourcing home help such as grocery shopping and transportation to appointments.
Committee member Wendy Long said the group was grateful for the donation, which would help fund the purchase of a new chemotherapy chair for the hospital.
"We've found that equipment has become so much more expensive in recent years, and this funding will certainly go a long way," Mrs Long said.
"We want our cancer patients to feel as comfortable and well-supported as possible when going through treatment, which is the beauty of receiving treatment locally in a town as generous as Moree."
The Country Education Foundation of Moree provides much needed financial assistance and support to local youth aged from 16 to 25 to help them achieve their post-school educational, training and vocational aspirations.
Committee member Helen Watt said the organisation recognised the cost of rural students accessing education was often greater than those of their metropolitan counterparts, and could be prohibitive.
With the foundation run by local volunteers who fundraise and distribute funds to eligible local students who need an extra helping hand, she said the Moree on a Plate donation would help support the practical costs such as textbooks, tools, accommodation, and travel.
"All our funds come directly from the local community - none of it is government funded - and so we are always so grateful to receive support celebrating the aspirations of local youth, and working to help them achieve their goals."
Leading up to the 20th anniversary festival on Saturday, May 11, the committee will once again be selling raffle tickets for a bounty of local delights, with the 2024 donation recipients to be announced in coming weeks.
Trish encouraged local businesses to once again support the raffle, with winners drawn at the conclusion of the festival.
For more information on this year's festival visit moreeonaplate.com.au and for the Moree Country Education Foundation, visit https://cef.org.au/foundations/moree/
