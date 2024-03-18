High visibility police operations continuing

Youth crime has dominated charges made by NSW Police since Operation Regional Mongoose began last year.
Western Region officers began the high visibility operation in September 23 with a focus on serious property-related crime.
Police have laid more than 1400 charges against 153 people, with 109 of those being juvenile offenders.
Of the 1400 charges, almost 200 were for breach of bail offenses.
Moree, which has just been awarded significant funding in a crackdown on regional crime, was one of the areas targeted by Operation Regional Mongoose and additional police patrols and riot squad have been providing high visibility support to the area.
Most recently, police have made a number of arrests following pursuits in allegedly stolen vehicles as well as numerous arrests for break-ins and thefts in the area.
Operations have also continued around Dubbo and Tamworth with arrests made in similar circumstances.
Investigations under Operation Regional Mongoose continue.
Anyone with information about Operation Regional Mongoose is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
