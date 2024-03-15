Free Optus workshop available to Moree small businesses

Small businesses across Moree will have the opportunity to take part in a free online workshop next week.
Designed to help them strategically plan digital initiatives, identify and respond to business risks and implement resilience strategies, the workshop is being rolled out by Optus with business training experts Dynamic Uplift.
The initiative is aimed at supporting some of the 800,000+ small businesses in Moree and across NSW, with the one-day workshop available online to ensure access to all businesses.
Optus VP Small Business at Optus, Emma Jensen, said through listening to customers across NSW, they know that digital capability - and keeping up-to-date with changes - was one of the key issues small businesses faced.
"We felt there was a real opportunity for Optus to add value by offering a solution to help educate small businesses and reimagine their own digital strategy," she said.
"The FutureFit workshops will enable small businesses in Moree to better understand and leverage technology such as AI, social media, digital marketing tools and website development, with the goal of making their business more resilient in a digital age."
The workshops take a gamified approach, incorporating interactive canvases and cards, as well as user-friendly apps, to simplify complex processes and meet the needs of small businesses regardless of their digital maturity stage.
The workshops will cover a number of topics including:
Dynamic Uplift director, South Pacific Digital, Robert Kinkade, said, Australia was well progressed on the shift to the digital age, and no business is immune to the impacts of digital disruption, regardless of size.
"Many small to mid-sized businesses are seeking urgent support without the budget to hire consulting firms or other advisors," he said.
"And the business owners and operators are time constrained, meaning that they only have days to devote to this critical agenda, not weeks or months."
The FutureFit workshop will be held on Tuesday, March 19 from 10am to 4pm. Small businesses can register via optus.com.au/business/futurefit.
