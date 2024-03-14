Moree on a Plate has its 'celebrity chef' and Golinski is ready to cook

Visitors to Moree on a Plate will have the opportunity to meet one of the nation's most celebrated chefs, as Matt Golinski features as the 'Celebrity Chef' of Moree on a Plate 2024.
Now in its 20th year, the annual event will see a multitude of regional producers and artisan craftspeople join Mr Golinski at the event.
Attendees will not just get the chance to meet this year's 'celebrity chef', but also experience his culinary expertise first hand, as he will host a number of cooking demonstrations, featuring local fare.
Mr Golinski is excited to learn more about the region, its people, and its produce.
"This will be my first trip to Moree, and there's nothing I love more than discovering new country towns, experiencing the culture, meeting and talking to the locals, and seeing what makes the community tick in terms of produce - which is all at the heart of Moree on a Plate," he said.
Mr Golinski great up on a farm at Palmwoods on the Queensland Sunshine Coast, and today lives with his wife and two young daughters on their property in the Noosa hinterland.
Best known as an original team member of the popular 'Ready Steady Cook' television series, Mr Golinski has worked as an executive chef at some of Queensland's leading restaurants over his 32-year career.
However, in more recent years he has shifted his focus to learning about growing the food he loves to cook.
Mr Golinski believes regional food and wine festivals, such as Moree on a Plate, are vital opportunities to showcase food provenance, as well as drive tourism inland.
"Knowing what is being grown in the region, and how, is so important for all Australians - locals and visitors - and our producers and artisans deserve celebration," he said.
"In regards to tourism, when people travel they may see a multitude of museums or monuments, but they always remember what they ate.
"If people have a good eating experience, meet great people and are inspired by community, they remember it with love in their heart, and I think this is certainly the case for Moree on a Plate."
Moree on a Plate will be held on Saturday, May 11.
It will include a dedicated Kids Korner, featuring 'Bubble Muffin' healthy eating advocate, to keep the kids well entertained, while local bands and vocalists will be setting the atmosphere.
Entry to Moree on a Plate requires just a gold coin donation, making it an affordable day out for the whole community to enjoy.
Visitors will also be able to enjoy the region's unique offerings such as artesian hot pools, pecan and cotton farm tours and Indigenous bush tucker tours.
For more information visit moreeonaplate.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.