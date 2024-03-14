Community award rewards senior's kindness, empathy

LIFE experience and kindness are key attributes that helped Lyn Moore become Moree Plains Shire Senior Citizen for 2024.
Ms Moore, 68, was one of 13 residents aged 60 and over vying for this year's award.
Mayor Mark Johnson presented Ms Moore with her award at a lunch at Moree and District Services Club on Wednesday, March 13.
Ms Moore has been a member of Moree Lions Club and volunteered at Vinnies for the past three years.
Born in Richmond, she moved to Moree as a toddler, aged three, attending Moree High School.
"This is a wonderful community and I am honoured to have received this award," Ms Moore said after the ceremony.
She was eager to share the news with her three children Brad, Lorraine and Tim, as well as husband Noel, who worked in the cotton industry and, like his wife, is now retired.
"At this stage, I have life experience and an understanding of others," Ms Moore said.
"When you age you also develop kindness, are willing to put yourself in other people's shoes and go above and beyond if someone needs you."
Before retiring, Ms Moore worked for about 28 years at the Moree residential aged care facility Whiddon, formally known as Fairview.
At the lunch, Mayor Johnson said, "It is always a pleasure to attend the Seniors Citizens luncheon, with a very pleasing number of nominations for this most deserving accolade.
"We thank Lyn for her dedicated time to the community."
Other nominees were Darryl Bird, David Roberts, Dawn McMahon, Geoff Dunlop, Henry Trow, Jock Jones, Kerry Cassells, Lorraine Bartel, Madonna McInnes, Michael McNamara, Nelly Jones, Sylvia Macey, Tommy Cain, for their unwavering and invaluable contribution to our Shire.
Previous recipients include Slyvia Broderick (2023), Carolyn Osmond (2022), Connie Potts 2021 and 2019 Aunty Mary Swan in 2019.
"I would love to see the nomination numbers grow each year, as we certainly have many people who make immeasurable impact to this place, the Moree Plains which we call home," Mayor Johnson said.
Other activities across Moree during Seniors Week are:
Thursday, March 14 - Morning tea at the Historical Society Museum at 10am;
Friday, March 15 - Lunch and bingo at Moree Care at 10am;
Saturday, March 16 - Barbecue lunch and entertainment with the Moree Ukelele band at 363 Gwydirfield Road, Moree at 11am;
The Senior Citizen of the Year award is presented annually as part of the NSW Seniors Festival. NSW Seniors Week celebrates the valuable contribution of our seniors to local communities.
