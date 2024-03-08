New clubhouse and facilities open at Warialda's Nicholson Oval

The brand new facilities at Warialda's Nicholson Oval, which have a focus on inclusivity and accessibility, were officially opened on Wednesday, March 6.
The completed project was made possible by a $496,649 grant from the state government's Stronger Country Communities Fund in 2021.
The new facilities include a clubhouse, public amenities, dressing rooms, storeroom, canteen - to food safety standards, new ramps and seating,
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall joined Gwydir Shire mayor John Coulton and councillor David Coulton to inspect the venue, and said the new facilities looked fantastic.
"This is another huge step forward for sport and sporting facilities in Warialda," he said.
"So many sporting groups use Nicholson Oval including the Warialda Junior Rugby League, Warialda Junior Cricket, senior cricket as well as Warialda Public and Warialda High School for athletics events."
Council's project manager, Colin Cuell, said the new amenities building was a vast improvement on the former building, which was demolished to make way for the new structure.
"Part of the grant funding focus was the participation of females in sport," he said. "With this in mind, the new facility incorporates separate home and away dressing rooms and amenities for both male and females, to promote the participation of females in local sporting competitions.
"The new facility incorporates covered seating for parents and spectators to enjoy watching the sporting activities.
"We have also incorporated accessible amenities and an accessible ramp linking the new facility to the sporting fields below."
Mr Marshall said these new facilities, along with the new $500,000 lights, made Nicholson Oval a first-class local and regional sports facility.
"These first-class facilities will ensure the ongoing viability of junior and female sporting participation in Warialda, and will create capacity for additional use through new and expanded sport competitions," he said.
"It's great Warialda now has the sporting facilities it deserves."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.