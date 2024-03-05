Moree Champion
I am the river, and the river is me | Moree man wins top water honour

Updated March 5 2024 - 2:37pm, first published 2:30pm
NATURAL Resources Access Regulator board member Phil Duncan was given a standing ovation after his emotional acceptance speech.
NATURAL Resources Access Regulator board member Phil Duncan spoke of his profound connection to water after being named 2024 NSW Water Professional of the Year on Friday, March 1.

