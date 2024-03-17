Moree's racing backbone

"I became involved with greyhounds with that first one back in about 2004, then started working at the club around 2010," Helen explained. "One of the girls, she had a real love of the greyhounds and her family loved greyhounds, but she had some family issues and couldn't do what needed to be done here at the club. So, I don't know how but I got thrown in at the deep end, and I'm still trying to swim."