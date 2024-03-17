Moree's racing backbone

You wouldn't know now, but there was a time when greyhounds were not the favourite of Helen Ayre.
As most in the region know, Helen is the secretary of the local greyhound club at Moree, and with partner Neil Dallison, they have had some great success as owners and trainers in the industry.
But it wasn't always the path she expected to tread. In fact she just plain didn't like greyhounds when she was younger.
"I used to see a local trainer, Sammy Sabine and his family walking his dogs when I was younger and I would think they were ugly dogs because they would poop everywhere," Helen recalled.
"How things have changed. I've just fallen in love with them. They're like children. They have all got their own personalities.
"Strangely enough when I met and became the partner of Neil's, he seemed to be friends with friends of mine that I've known for 30 years. What I did not realise was that they were all involved in greyhounds. And that's how I got involved.
"And a funny thing was Sammy talked us into buying our first dog. We had success and then people just offered dogs to us. We got a lot of dogs from Barry Gibbons, in Sydney, which sort of started us off, and Bobby Green from Coonamble, and Jamie McHugh."
Many say Helen Ayre is the backbone of greyhound racing in Moree, and it is fitting that she should be recognised in the industry and region today on International Women's Day.
Helen has worked tirelessly for more than a decade at the Moree Greyhound Club, and will be there again front and centre at the club's big carnival over Easter.
"I became involved with greyhounds with that first one back in about 2004, then started working at the club around 2010," Helen explained. "One of the girls, she had a real love of the greyhounds and her family loved greyhounds, but she had some family issues and couldn't do what needed to be done here at the club. So, I don't know how but I got thrown in at the deep end, and I'm still trying to swim."
Helen and Neil have had their share of handy greyhounds over the years, winning races at Gunnedah, Coonamble, Coonabarabran, Muswellbrook, their home track at Moree, and also at Brisbane's Albion Park.
"We had one that won at Albion Park, Dalair Pearl, but she would just come on season every six months, so you would have to stop and lose her for about three months, but she was very good," Helen said.
"We had Should We Know win a Best 8 at Muswellbrook a few years back now, and we have enjoyed some success at the annual Coonamble carnivals too. But as I said I just love them all. They are like my kids. Who would have thought it would have ended up this way."
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
