Works on Livvi's Place at Jacaranda Park will continue

Work's on Livvi's Place at Jacaranda Park continue this week, with the commencement of the Inclusive Play areas.
This current stage of the project will involve a fort and slide structure, flying fox, carousel, basket swing, a sandpit, and a nature and water play area - in the form of a natural creek bed.
The existing playground and toilet at Jacaranda Park will be closed, while work is ongoing, while the pump track will still be functional.
Moree Plains Shire Council is excited to see the pump track being used so well.
"This milestone aligns with our vision of creating more intergenerational and inclusive spaces for our whole community", said Moree mayor, Mark Johnson.
As the development of the Jacaranda Park Masterplan continues, further works will be done to the surrounding edges of the pump track and connecting pathways that will connect the whole park.
The additional carpark space(s) will be done in Stage 3 as further funding is available.
Stages 1 and 2 of the project has been funded by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment (DPIE) under the Public Spaces Legacy Program, The Touched by Olivia Foundation, Variety - the Children's Charity NSW/ACT and Moree Plains Shire Council funding from the Tourism and Economic Development (TED) reserve.
