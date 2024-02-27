Choppers, on-ground teams to assess bushfire risk near powerlines

SPECIALLY equipped helicopters will fly across the Northern Tablelands in May to assess bushfire risk near powerlines.
The inspections are part of electricity network provider Transgrid's annual bushfire prevention program.
Inspections will be complemented with aerial imagery, 3D laser scanning, and thermographic surveying to ensure the safe operation of Transgrid's network.
"Transgrid takes the risk of bushfires very seriously and the safety of our people, landowners and communities is our first priority," Transgrid executive general manager of network, Marie Jordan, said.
"We use best-practice asset management and network safety management systems to reduce bushfire risk and potential impacts to local communities and the surrounding environment.
"A great deal of planning, analysis and modelling goes into ensuring that we right-size our program and resources to maximise effectiveness.
More than 13,000 kilometres of transmission lines will be assessed across NSW between February and September.
Expect Transgrid helicopters to fly across and carry out surveys across the Northern Tablelands in May.
In this time, on-the-ground teams will carry out network maintenance and address potential vegetation encroachments.
"The comprehensive inspections help identify any potential bushfire risks such as vegetation encroachments and assess the condition of towers and transmission lines," Ms Jordan said.
"Our on-the-ground teams will then carry out any necessary vegetation management to maintain our easement corridors and tower and line maintenance before the start of the next bushfire season.
"Our transmission lines have been safely operating for decades and we are committed to ensuring they continue to do so for many years to come as they are a critical piece of the clean energy transition."
