Serving up a fresh course for Moree on a Plate's 20th

Everything old is new again, and Moree on a Plate is on the move, back to where it all started two decades ago.
To support the ongoing growth of the popular festival, and in a nostalgic nod as Moree on a Plate celebrates 20 years, Moree on a Plate will return to its original home, the Moree Racecourse.
Benefitting from a sprawling green space and recently updated amenities, festival organisers are quietly working behind the scenes to ensure this year's 20 year celebrations will be one to remember.
One of the longest running, volunteer-led regional festivals in Australia, Moree on a Plate, to be held Saturday, May 11, was the brainchild of two local women, Margi Kirkby and Jenni Birch, whilst in the early stages of setting up their olive oil business, Gwydir Grove.
Margi - who remains on the committee and is as tireless as ever - laughs that it was perhaps an ill thought through plan.
"We were driving home from selling Gwydir Grove at an event in Tamworth, and we said 'we can do this in Moree! Silly us'," Margi said with a laugh.
"It certainly was a lot of work growing the festival to the wonderful, high quality event it is today, yet it's all been very well worth it."
From a small farmer's market style event, today's festival attracts thousands of visitors and tourists to the region, scores of regional producers showcasing their fare, and over the past 20 years has welcomed celebrity chefs such as Fast Ed, Ben O'Donoghue, Alastair McLeod, Marion Grasby, Lyndey Milan, Dominque Rizzo and Mark Olive.
The family friendly event also includes a dedicated Kids Korner, light-hearted local barbecue cook off, live music from local talent and a gold donation cover charge ensuring it is day the whole community can enjoy.
Moree on a Plate will be held on Saturday, May 11 from 10am to 4pm, and will feature a full schedule of entertainment and producers from across the North West and beyond.
For more information on Moree on a Plate, see www.moreeonaplate.com.au
