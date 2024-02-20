Moree Champion
Moree Champion's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Adam Marshall renews calls for rural crime inquiry

By Staff Writers
February 20 2024 - 2:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NORTHERN Tablelands MP Adam Marshall has doubled down on his calls for a parliamentary inquiry into crime in rural and regional NSW, following another recent spate of violent and distressing incidents across the region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.