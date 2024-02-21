Ready and waiting

Moree Champion's Property of the Week, Thursday, February 22: 15 Belgravia Street, Moree:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 15 Belgravia Street.
Situated in a quiet West Moree street, 15 Belgravia Street is ready for you to simply move in and enjoy. The current owners are relocating meaning this light filled and immaculately presented home is ready for new owners.
Located on a generous 885 square metre block, the timber home has been fully renovated including a new roof that was installed in 2022.
The home offers three bedrooms, all with built-in robes, plus the option of a fourth bedroom or additional living area or home office.
New owners will love the stunning open plan kitchen and dining area that boasts spectacular views of the backyard.
The outdoor areas have been thoughtfully designed including the children's play area and equipment, the well maintained gardens, and the spacious outdoor entertaining area.
Just 500 metres from St Philomena's School, 15 Belgravia Street has evaporative air conditioning through the house, and also includes a single lock up garage with electricity and a garden shed
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.