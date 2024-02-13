Council's bulky waste collection coming up

Residents in the Moree Plains LGA will have a chance to get rid of some heavy, awkward and unwanted items with council's bulky waste collection happening in March.
Registrations have opened now with the Moree township and surrounds, including Gurley, Gwydirville and Bendygleet, pick ups beginning on March 4.
Bookings for item disposal will close on March 1 at 5pm.
For villages in the LGA, Ashley, Biniguy, Boggabilla, Boomi, Garah, Mungindi, Pallamallawa, Weemelah, Vitonga Road and Yarraman, pick ups will be from Monday, March 11 with bookings closing on March 8 at 5pm.
After registering and on the weekend before collection starts, separate and stack items into four neat piles (large items; general household waste; green waste and metals, whitegoods and e-waste) on the kerb. Only three cubic metres of waste per household is permitted. No items should be put out or added to the existing piles after Sunday night before collection.
Acceptable items include mattresses, lounges and sofas, tables, chairs, desks, wardrobes and bookshelves.
Rugs and carpets - no longer than 1.8m, furniture with any mirrors or glass removed.
Green waste, garden pruning less than 1.8m and no thicker than 2.5 centimetres. All must be bundled and tied or loose vegetation packed in cardboard boxes - no plastic bags.
You may also dispose of metals, whitegoods and e-waste including mobile devices, laptops, computers, monitors, printers and facsimile machines, televisions, players (VCRs, DVDs, CDs) radios and stereos, washing machines, air conditioners, humidifiers, toasters and blenders.
Rolled and bundled wire or fencing may also be disposed.
A number of items will not be removed including containers with liquids, glass and mirrors, lithium-ion batteries, gas bottles, soil or rocks, vehicle parts or fluorescent lights.
Registering your bulky waste collection can be done via the MPSC Waste App, calling the Waste Hotline on 1300 736 719 or email moree@jrrichards.com.au
For all other general enquires and questions, please email Council at council@mpsc.nsw.gov.au or call 6757 3222.
The MPSC Waste App can be downloaded free from the App Store for iPhone or Google Play for Android.
