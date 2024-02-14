Unique opportunity

Moree Champion's Property of the Week, Thursday, February 15: 11 Tirzah Street, Moree:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 11 Tirzah Street.
Located in a tightly held West Moree area, 11 Tirzah Street is the perfect opportunity to purchase a new home and make it your own. Not often is it that West Moree properties become available for purchase, especially nestled away in the trees of Tirzah. Better yet, 11 Tirzah Street is out of flood and was unaffected by the October 2022 floods.
New owners are greeted by four bedrooms, all with built-in robes, and two modern bathrooms which provide convenience for the whole family. The kitchen is perfect with plenty of storage and bench space on offer, while the home also provides a large living and dining area that makes entertaining a breeze.
In fact entertaining is a theme inside and outside the home with outdoor features including a large rear deck, barbecue and outdoor dining area, and a cosy fire pit at the rear. 11 Tirzah Street boasts a fully fenced back yard, garden shed, multiple rainwater tanks, and a double lock up garage with electricity. There is also the added bonus of a double carport and a single carport
