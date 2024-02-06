Moree duo given $10,000 boost to studies through scholarships

Two Moree health students received a $10,000 boost to their university studies recently as part of a pair of long-running local scholarships.
Madelyn Johnson, a second year student in a Doctor of Medicine at Charles Sturt University was awarded the Barwon Health Alliance Dr William K Hunter Scholarship.
"It's a real privilege to get this recognition, a real privilege to be from Moree, and I love the community," she said.
Over the past 20 years, the scholarship has supported 37 students from Bingara, Warialda, Moree and Collarenebri in their pursuit of a variety of health careers including medicine, physiotherapy, speech therapy, psychology, dentistry and biomedical science.
Madelyn acknowledged the impact scholarship namesake Dr Hunter had on the local community during his career as a GP and surgeon, and hoped she would be able to follow in his footsteps.
Dr Hunter described Madelyn as a "trailblazer", as a Moree local and Aboriginal woman studying medicine.
In her second year of a Bachelor of Nursing at the University of New England, Morgan O'Dempsey was delighted to receive the Gwydir Valley Cotton Industry's Healthy Communities scholarship.
"This is amazing. Thank you!" she said.
Funding medical scholarships since the 1990s, Gwydir Cotton Growers Association committee member Liam Winter said the organisation shared a common goal with the Barwon Health Alliance of supporting local medical students and creating a stronger and more viable health sector.
The two organisations partnered in 2022 to run and promote the scholarships together, streamlining the process for applicants.
Dr Hunter discussed the need to bring health professionals to the country, and the fact that graduates from rural areas are more likely to return than their city counterparts. He said that more universities are realising the need to provide opportunities for rural students, and aiming to increase their intake from regional areas.
"We all know that all rural areas have shortages of health professionals in all categories," Dr Hunter said.
"At the present time, I understand there are 60 or more towns in New South Wales without any doctors." He noted that very few towns maintain obstetric services, and that rural hospitals have become reliant on locum services for adequate staffing.
"We also know that students from rural towns have to contend with higher transport and accommodation costs to attend the city-based courses," he said.
"These scholarships are there to help alleviate these costs, as well as to encourage local students to have a go."
Applications for the 2025 scholarships will open later this year.
