Meet the meat tray team who have raised nearly $500,000 for a worth cause

SAM Sabine was galvanised into action after hearing how his mates were forced to make six-hour round trips between Moree and Tamworth for dialysis.
He approached then Barwon MP Wal Murray, seeking support for a fundraising mission to buy dialysis equipment for Moree Hospital.
With Mr Murray's help, Mr Sabine established the Moree Renal Support Committee and set about organising weekly fundraisers.
That was 23 years ago. Sam Sabine died in 2015 and Wall Murray died in Moree in 2004.
But their legacy lives on. Sam's son Will Sabine is now president of the committee, which has raised just shy of $500,000 over the years for Moree Hospital's Renal Dialysis Unit.
Their latest contribution is $57,000 to buy a new ultrasound machine for the hospital.
"We raise the money by selling raffle tickets every Wednesday night at Moree Ex-Services Club for a meat tray," committee president Will Sabine said.
"We usually make about $1000 a week from the meat tray raffle and it all goes to a worthy cause."
Over the years the committee's fundraising efforts have financed dialysis chairs and weigh-in machines.
Equipment bought from the fundraising efforts now supports the hospital's first Renal Dialysis Unit.
Opened in 2018, the unit is an eight-chair facility, with seven open renal bays and an isolation renal bay.
The committee has financed several dialysis chairs, each costing between $6000 and $8000.
Their efforts drew them praise from Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, who tabled a community recognition statement in State Parliament late last year.
"The committee's hard work and tireless efforts are appreciated by the whole community," Mr Marshall said.
"Regional towns cannot function without the enduring support and commitment given by volunteers."
Mr Sabine said the committee would welcome new members.
"We did have 12 members, however, a few moved out of town and now we're down to eight," he said.
If you would like to join the committee phone Mr Sabine on 0475 787 076.
