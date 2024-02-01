Moree Champion
Moree Champion's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Sporting precinct a step closer with key ceremony

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated February 1 2024 - 4:08pm, first published 3:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Harborne Oval will start to be transformed into a sporting precinct over the next 12 months after a sod-turning ceremony on Thursday, February 1 with key stakeholders. Picture by Simon Scott Photo.
Ron Harborne Oval will start to be transformed into a sporting precinct over the next 12 months after a sod-turning ceremony on Thursday, February 1 with key stakeholders. Picture by Simon Scott Photo.

FANCY a game of netball on the old Newell Highway?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Moree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.