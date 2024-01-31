Moree Maccas set for makeover

McDonald's Australia has begun construction on its Moree restaurant at 329 Frome St, as part of its national commitment to open 100 new restaurants and remodel half of its existing restaurants by the end of 2025.
McDonald's Moree will include a new dual lane drive thru, exterior terrace, dining room, amenities, meeting or party room and PlayPlace, as well as a newly positioned front counter and McCafé to enhance the customer experience and operational efficiencies.
McDonald's Moree is owned and operated by Licensees, Mick and Ashley Young, who joined McDonald's as Crew Members over 20 years ago.
Mick now employs over 220 members of the community across three restaurants in Goondiwindi, Moree and Narrabri.
"We are excited to start construction on our local restaurant in Moree, injecting over $2.9 million into the local economy and creating over 120 jobs for local construction workers and restaurant employees," Mr Young said.
"Reinvestment is an important part of our ongoing commitment to providing customers with the best possible experience when they visit our restaurants.
"It also allows us to create new jobs for members of the local community, through expanding our operational capabilities to allow us to provide quicker and more efficient service for our customers."
Mr Young said he and the team were appreciative of the community's patience over the coming months as he and the team looked forward to welcoming customers to the refurbished restaurant.
McDonald's is currently hiring a variety of crew, barista, management and maintenance roles in restaurants across Moree. For more information or to apply for a role, please click here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.