Moree Maccas set for makeover

By Staff Writers
Updated January 31 2024 - 3:41pm, first published 1:03pm
McDonald's Australia has begun construction on its Moree restaurant at 329 Frome St, as part of its national commitment to open 100 new restaurants and remodel half of its existing restaurants by the end of 2025.

