Latest work on town's art trail | Mural captures Buster's brush with fame

HE WAS a legend around town and now four-legged Buster will forever be remembered, thanks to Moree's latest mural.
The painting, in Roslyn Lane, was commissioned by Raine and Horne principal Kelly Atkins to mark the family owned business's 50th anniversary next year.
A detail of the mural depicts Ms Atkins' nine-year-old Red Heeler dog, which had to be euthanised last year after being hit by a car.
"It's really lovely Buster's part of the mural, a great tribute to such a well-known dog," Ms Atkins said.
Ms Atkins father founded John S Atkins and Co in 1975 and the agency became Raine and Horne in the 1980s.
"I had a vision to honour my parents' legacy, since Mum worked in the business too, and so organised the mural," Ms Atkins said.
She approached Brisbane based 1300 Murals founder James Ellis, who has painted eight other murals in town with colleague Jarad Danby.
Ellis said he painted the mural as close as possible to a photo supplied by Ms Atkins.
"They wanted something relevant to being a real estate agency and it was a special request to have painted Buster in the mural," Ellis said.
It took about a week to paint and the pair are currently working on their latest mural, for a crane company in Tamworth.
"Painting murals is consistent and profitable work," Ellis said.
In all, the Raine and Horne mural cost just under $6000, with Moree Plains Shire Council contributing $3000 to the project under its small business fund pilot program.
Launched in March last year, the program distributed $20,000 to 20 applicants as a way of encouraging small businesses in the shire.
Other successful applicants included Botanica Home, for an upgrade to its shopfront window, as well as funding for signage and marketing for the new Chill Out Bar, in Heber Street.
Ms Atkins chose to create the mural to complement the 15 other paintings that form the town's art mural trail.
The result thrilled Ms Atkins.
"The mural is eye catching and captures our business," she said.
Other murals in and around Moree include the Yamma Ganu Centre (Emmanuel Moore and Ben Johnson), Brolgas (Charles and Janine Williams) and Old Killick's General Store (John Kaye and Emmanuel Moore).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.