'Beyond the Surface' to help farmers make best of carbon in soil

An interactive SMART session 'Beyond the Surface' will help land owners to get the best of the carbon concentration in their soil to make the best decisions for their property.
This interactive event is your opportunity to understand how to measure, track and build soil carbon content on your own or your client's land.
Coordinated by the UNE SRI the session will feature experts from Loam and FarmLab to get the best advice.
"Loam is about building stable soil carbon using world first microbial technologies that produce reliable and statistically significant increase of stable soil carbon in cropping systems," senior agronomist David Ward said.
"Loam is making it easier for farmers to capture carbon from the atmosphere and store it stably in their agricultural soils. Increasing the productivity and resilience of their farming systems, while playing a critical role to mitigate climate impacts."
Mr Ward will be one of two expert speakers with the session also welcoming Sam Duncan from FarmLab.
"FarmLab was founded in 2016 based out of Armidale with the ambitious goal of digitising the Earth's environment. We've since developed a platform that empowers agronomists, consultants, and farmers to map, sample, and analyse the environment using cutting-edge remote sensing and digital mapping techniques," Mr Ward said.
Despite advances in science and agricultural innovation, there has been a measurable decline in the carbon metric in most cropping systems, organisers said.
On top of this, we are experiencing emerging global pressures to lower emissions from inputs, remove CO2 from the atmosphere, feed an ever-growing population - all the while, edging out a profit.
In this event, you'll learn how to tackle these additional pressures and regain both healthy soils and a healthy bottom line for your farming business - learning directly from two experts working in the field - David Ward, Senior Carbon Agronomist from Loam and the UNE SRI's very own Sam Duncan, CEO and Founder of FarmLab.
Loam offer options for farmers who are looking to participate in carbon markets, deliver carbon-neutral produce into a changing supply chain, or future-proof their farm business. Loam's expertise and technology can help farmers start their journey to become carbon neutral.
FarmLab is a platform for agronomists, consultants, and farmers to manage their agronomic and environmental data in one place.
The session will run on February 12 from noon to 1.30pm at the Social Co. House training room.
Entry is $20 and includes lunch. Any dietary needs contact Shereee at sweate@une.edu.au.
Both experts will give a 30 minute presentation followed by a 30 minute Q&A session.
Tickets are available for 'Beyond the Surface' via eventbrite.
