Council considers sale, lease of Livestock Centre

Moree Plains Shire Council is seeking Expressions of Interest (EOI) from suitable applicants who may be interested in leasing or purchasing the Moree Livestock Selling Centre (Saleyards) at Moree.
The property comprises a 16 hectare site within the Moree Special Activation Precinct (SAP) and adjacent to the Inland Rail.
The site currently features a selling and holding livestock facility with cattle selling pens together with overhead walkways and laneways, transport loaders, two weighbridges, as well as feeding and watering systems.
Moree Plains Shire Council General Manager Kelvin Tytherleigh said that future maintenance and operation of the facility is central to the EOI process.
"Council is calling for Expressions of Interest for lease or purchase of the Moree Saleyards, subject to the condition that the facility must continue to be operated as an ongoing commercial concern."
"Council wishes to use this Expression of Interest process to explore the potential alternatives for the operation of the Saleyards facility, including the possibility of entering into a lease agreement to operate the business and maintain and clean the saleyards," Mr Tytherleigh said.
Alternatively, Council also seeks non-complying Expressions of Interest for additional or alternate uses for the site.
Expressions of interest close at 10am on March 1.
For more information or to lodge an Expression of Interest, contact Mark Connolly, executive manager of the regional activation unit on business@mpsc.nsw.gov.au or 0428 602 816.
The expressions document can be downloaded at www.mpsc.nsw.gov.au/tenders-and-expressions-of-interest
