Australia Day awards, new citizens welcomed

To mark this year's theme of Australia Day, Reflect, Respect and Celebrate the Australian spirit a crowd gathered at Jellicoe Park for the Australia Day awards and to welcome new citizens to the Moree Plains.
Mayor, Mark Johnson acknowledged the presence of Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall and expressed gratitude to him for being in attendance in Moree for Australia Day 2024.
"From our traditional landholders to our early migrants to our soon to be new citizens, let us reflect on what it means to be Australian. What it means to live and be a part of this Nation and how fortunate we are to be able to call ourselves Australians," Cr Johnson said.
"My hope is that our Shire on this day can come together and accept that we are different, embrace those differences and as one Reflect, Respect and Celebrate."
Five new residents from India, Thailand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka now call Australia and importantly Moree Plains, their home, and council said it looks forward to the contribution they will make to the wonderful fabric of the Australian nation.
Mr Marshall acknowledged that almost one third of all Australians were not born in this country and the fact that chose to move and become Australians to make this country is extraordinary and special in his view.
Council GM Kelvin Tytherleigh served as master of ceremonies for the day and thanked the Moree Lions Club for running the barbecue breakfast and also offered his appreciation to Rachel Cubis and the Moree Pipe Ban for entertaining the masses ahead of the award presentation.
Headlining the awards is Wayne Tighe who was named the Moree Citizen of the Year.
"Wayne's tireless dedication and active involvement in a diverse community sphere demonstrates the qualities that make him a true asset to the Moree Plains," council said in a statement.
"Wayne's outstanding contributions are marked by the countless hours he has dedicated to various facets for community betterment. Serving as an active Committee member of the Moree Tourism Board, and as a Bank Art Museum Moree (BAMM) committee member.
"Wayne's selflessness extends beyond these organisational roles, as he generously volunteers his time to oversee the social bowls at the Moree Services Club. Himself, a valued member of the Moree Magpies Bowls team, Wayne's sporting skill and teamwork demonstrate the spirit of collaboration, a sense of camaraderie and unity, creating positive ripples throughout the community.
"His commitment not only fosters but also adds a recreational and social dimension to the community life."
Volunteer of the Year - Brendan Munn
Brendan has been volunteering his time through the Moree Show Society, where he has been the president for 10 years.
Brendan also dedicates his own time to attend to fire calls for the local Gurley community where he is also a part of the Local Recreational Ground Committee and has the pleasure of putting on a favourite red suit throughout festive celebrations in Gurley.
Brendan's commitment to the Show Society sees him volunteering long hours in the lead up to the annual Moree Show, to ensure the Show is a great success for the Moree community as well as those that visit for the show.
Sports person of the year - Ben Picton
Ben, a third-generation long range target rifle shooter from Mungindi, who in 2023 competed in a number of championships in QLD and NSW where he achieved the following accolades;
1st place - Australia Day prize shoot (Brisbane),
5th Place - At the NSW Rifle Association (Sydney),
2nd Place - North West New England Open Prize meet,
2nd Place - Darling Downs OPM (Warwick),
1st Place - Goondiwindi OPM,
2nd Place - National Rifle Association of Australia (Sydney),
4th Place - ACT Kings Competition (Canberra), and
1st place - Armidale Rifle Club OPM.
Ben has been selected in many representative teams where he has represented NSW and our country in Amateur Shooting.
When Ben isn't training for state and national teams, he is found coaching the younger generations or raising funds for the Mungindi Rifle Club, where Ben is the President.
(Ben was an apology as he is currently representing Australia in the World Target Rifle Championships in South Africa.)
Young Sportsperson - Jack Picton
Jack, son of Ben is a fourth-generation long range target rifle shooter from Mungindi.
In 2023, Jack took part in several Championship meets throughout NSW and QLD where he achieved:
2nd place - Australia Day Prize Shoot (Brisbane),
1st Place - New England Northwest OPM,
3rd Place - Darling Downs OPM (Warwick),
4th Pace - Goondiwindi OPM,
6th Place - National Rifle Association of Australia (Canberra), and
1st Place - Armidale Rifle Club OPM.
Jack is worthy of a special mention as he is the youngest ever team member to be selected in the NSW and Australian Under 25 teams, at the young age of 17.
(Jack was an apology as he is representing the Under 25's Australian National Rifle Association Team in South Africa where he will compete in the World Target Rifle Championships.)
Community Group of the Year Award - Moree Show Society.
A driving force behind the success of one of the region's most cherished events-the Moree Show.
Through their tireless efforts, this recognition serves as a testament to the Society's exceptional dedication, leadership, community spirit and outstanding contributions and enduring dedication to the enrichment of the Moree community.
Community Event of the Year - Pally Bush Markets
The Pallamallawa 'Pally' Mega Bush Markets, held 23 October has emerged as a success, solidifying its place as a notable event on the local calendar.
Boasting a remarkable turnout of over 70 stallholders and drawing a crowd estimated to exceed 4000 attendees. This event has effectively placed Pallamallawa on the map, attracting visitors from near and far to partake in the festivities and experience the unique charm of this close-knit community.
The Pally Mega Bush Markets stand as a shining example of what can be achieved through collaboration, community spirit, and the celebration of local talent.
Young Citizen of the Year - Kyla-Belle Roberts
Kyla-Belle Roberts stands as a beacon of inspiration for the community's youth, proving that talent, passion and hard work can propel individuals to remarkable heights.
Kyla-Belle, has extraordinary talent and is a local star, not only captivating the Moree Plains, her national exposure on Sunrise and widespread recognition has seen her performing on the 'Fanzone' stage at the prestigious 2022 Tamworth Country Music Festival.
Adding to her list of accolades, Kyla-Belle's remarkable skills as a busker earned her the well-deserved runner-up position in the 2023 National Busking Championships.
( Kyla-Belle was an apology)
Among those recipients recognised is the newly honoured Australia Day Mayors Award.
Mayors Award - Marty Roberts
Marty, Moree's music maestro for an impressive 25 years, was chosen for this award for his sustained dedication and remarkable contributions to the vibrant tapestry of the Moree community.
At the helm of the Moree Town Band, Marty has not only showcased his musical competence but has also orchestrated a symphony of community involvement by organising a multitude of events that resonate with the harmonies of unity and cultural appreciation.
Beyond his role as a conductor and coordinator, Marty serves as the facilitator and instructor of the string section Ukulele group, showcasing his commitment to nurturing musical talent at the grassroots level.
His role as a mentor not only imparts musical skills but also fosters a sense of community and collaboration among aspiring musicians. Marty has been the driving force behind the musical presence in significant gatherings and various other community events.
(Marty was an apology)
"To those in our community who received awards thank you, thank you, thank you for doing what you do," Cr Johnson said, closing out the presentation.
The free event held at Jellicoe Park was sponsored by Moree Plains Shire Council and organised by the Moree Lions Club with Council.
