Full of character

Moree Champion's Property of the Week, Thursday, February 1: 67 Edward Street, Moree:
Located at 67 Edward Street, 'Flannel Flowers' is a gorgeous home circa 1893. It is a grand old dame and would be ideal for a family or active retirees who wishes to live within walking distance of Moree's CBD and schools.
The delightful property has character and history throughout, and offers four bedrooms plus a home office. There are also two bathrooms for convenience and formal living areas, while the kitchen includes a 90cm Smeg oven and a dishwasher.
The property features picture rails typical of the ear, along with two fireplaces and air-conditioning throughout and solar panels to help keep those bills down.
The delightful, north-eastern gauzed verandah is the ideal spot to relax with a good book and watch the world go by.
External features at 67 Edward Street include an automatic watering system to keep those lawns and plants healthy, double lock up garage with rear lane access, three phase power, complimentary outbuildings including a laundry and storeroom, meat house, and windmill.
