Teen faces court after home invasion, thefts

A teenagers has faced court on Monday, January 29 after an investigation into property offences.
Operation Regional Mongoose is a high-visibility police operation to tackle serious property-related crime committed predominately by young offenders.
Just before 4am on Saturday, January 27, a group of males allegedly forced entry into a home when they were confronted by the owner - a 67-year-old man.
One male picked up a scooter and swung it towards the man and struck a window causing it to shatter. The group threw items from the front yard towards the man before they fled on foot.
The man received a laceration to his face from the window being broken.
About 4.20am the same morning, the group forced entry into a hotel on Gosport Street, Moree, and allegedly stole drinks and keys.
Following inquiries, about 7pm on Sunday, January 29, police attempted to stop and speak to a teenage boy on Sullivan Place; however, he attempted to flee before being arrested following a short foot pursuit.
The 14-year-old boy was taken to Moree Police Station and charged with aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence-people there, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal, and breach of bail.
He was refused bail to appear at a children's court on Monday, January 29.
Inquiries under Operation Regional Mongoose continue.
