Ramp into the river floats Councils' boats

SES volunteers road tested the new boat ramp at Mungindi River Park when it was officially opened earlier this month.
They launched a rescue vessel from the 20-metre ramp as Moree Plains Shire Council Mayor Mark Johnson and other dignitaries watched on.
The $30,000 ramp's completion is the final phase of beautification works at Mungindi River Park.
"This project is a direct result of our Memorandum of Understanding [between Moree and Balonne Shire Council] and the ever strengthening relationship between our two councils," Mayor Johnson said.
"This project, not only the impressive boat ramp that we officially open, but the entire Mungindi River Park beautification works."
Mungindi Recreation Area is a popular stop-off for travelling grey nomads, as well as a regional fishing destination.
Beautification works of the area began in 2020, thanks in part to funding from the NSW Cross-Border Commissioner's Infrastructure Fund.
A new playground, car parking, barbecue shelters and solar lighting have since been installed.
A grant of $300,000 from the NSW Department of Primary Industries was used to construct the boat ramp, on the Queensland side of the Barwon River, which was the final stage of the upgrade.
On Friday, January 12, dignitaries were invited to the ramp's official opening, including Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall.
"This is a fantastic facility for the community and I commend both councils for coming together to use the funding to deliver a unique recreational area for a truly unique Australian town," Mr Marshall said.
"This entire new river park will enhance Mungindi's visitor economy by encouraging participation in fishing and encouraging extended visitation for campers at the fantastic facilities now available."
Mayor Johnson said the river park would support both councils' recreational vehicle strategy, which encouraged longer stays and provided economic benefits for the township.
Balonne Shire Council Mayor Samantha O'Toole praised Moree Plains Shire Council for their funding grant and the NSW Government for the funding that made the new ramp possible.
"Getting funding and building projects is hard enough at the best of times, but in a cross-border town like Mungindi it can often take a combined effort of collaboration from multiple parties to bring projects like this together", Mayor O'Toole said.
"To have the NSW Government fund the construction of a boat ramp on Queensland soil is testament to the kind of collaboration that we deliver in Mungindi.
"It is also a great example of common sense, as building the boat ramp on this side of the river creates a great connection to all of the new infrastructure that was recently put into the Mungindi River Park.
"This boat ramp and the recent upgrades to the Mungindi River Park will also greatly benefit the local Mungindi community on both sides of the border in terms of liveability and improved amenities and accessibility to attract more tourism to the area."
