Find out what Moree Plain Council has planned for Australia Day

Kerbside garbage and recycling collection will operate as normal



Moree Waste Management Facility will be open 9am to 1pm, while Biniguy, Boggabilla, Boomi, Garah, Mungindi, Terry Hie Hie will all be closed



Moree Artesian Aquatic Centre will operate from 10am to 5pm on Friday, and from 8am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday



Mungindi Municipal Pool will operate 9am to 1pm then 2pm to 6pm



The Bank Art Museum Moree will be closed Friday and will reopen Saturday, January 27, 10am to 1pm



The Dhiiyaan Aboriginal Centre will be closed Friday and will reopen Monday, January 29



Gwydir Day Care and Preschool will be closed on Friday and reopen Monday



The Moree Community Library will be closed on Friday and reopen Saturday from 10am to 12pm



Moree Regional Airport will operate as usual



For emergencies, contact council's after-hours service on (02) 6757 3222 to access Ranger Services, the Moree Pound will be closed on Friday and reopen Monday



Tourism Moree will operate as usual, 9am to 1pm.

