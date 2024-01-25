Find out what Moree Plain Council has planned for Australia Day

Moree Plains Council will be hosting its Australia Day celebrations at Jellicoe Park on Friday, January 26.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Beginning at 8am with a free breakfast BBQ from the Moree Lions Club. This will be followed by the Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremony at 9am.
Here council will honour and recognise individuals who have made outstanding contributions to their communities, and officially welcome those who will be pledging their commitment to Australia to become Australian citizens.
Following the ceremony, the Waterloo Creek Massacre Memorial walk from the More Courthouse to Jellicoe Park will be held at 11am.
This march holds significant importance as it memorialises the tragic Waterloo Creek Massacre, fostering remembrance and honouring the lives affected by this historical event.
Following the march, at midday the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders' Survival Day event will be on at Jellicoe Park, where council and community acknowledging the rich cultural heritage of Australia's First Nations people.
The event is a time of reflection on the impact of European colonisation on Indigenous communities.
Council conclude the day encourgaing people to kick back, relax and cool down at the Moree Artesian Aquatic Centre ( MAAC). There will be free entry from 1pm - 3pm (not including entry to the gym).
As Australia Day is a national public holiday, council has advised all residents of the following changes to services and facilities this weekend, beginning Friday, January 26:
Residents can continue to contact council 24 hours a day on (02) 6757 3222 for after-hour's telephone service.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.