Moree region trio named as future leaders in cotton

Three Moree and surrounds women have been revealed as participants in the Australian Future Cotton Leaders program.
Organisers said a record number of entries were recorded for the prestigious opportunity with a 16th slot opened this year given the inundation of quality entries.
Moree's Kate Lumber will join with Sarah Vivers from Weemelah and Prue Byrnes out of Rowena for the industry's headline development program.
Cotton Australia CEO Adam Kay said he is excited about the potential of the 2024 participants to advance the already outstanding reputation of Australian cotton.
"Each year we have been challenged in our selection process because the standard of applicants is incredibly high, and this year was no exception. Half of the 16 participants are growers and after the completion of the program they will be able to directly apply what they have learned to their respective farms and share that knowledge with their local farming communities."
Held every two years, the program designed for emerging leaders has produced 116 graduates since the concept was devised back in 2006.
CRDC Acting Executive Director Allan Williams said the program recognises the importance of the entire supply chain.
"CRDC has supported the AFCLP since inception, as we recognise that our people are cotton's most important resource. This program plays a crucial role in shaping cotton's future - helping to establish the leaders of tomorrow," Allan said.
Both Ms Byrnes and Ms Vivers are growers, while Ms Lumber is a consultant and all three will benefit greatly in their knowledge as a result.
Ms Vivers grew up in Wee Waa and developed a passion for farming and cotton and has five years of hands-on experience, but said she was keen to expand her knowledge.
She said 2024 was a year to focus on her education and development after initially postponing an agriculture degree she's excited for the oppportunities this year holds.
Meanwhile, Ms Byrnes grew up around cotton farming and has been deeply immersed in the industry since the 1980s through her parents' legacy.
Program coordinators said her summers were dedicated to hands-on tasks like irrigating and ground preparation, and she furthered her experience with a bug-checking stint at Sundown Pastoral.
"Eager to expand her horizons, Prue seeks to participate in the Future Cotton Leaders program. Her goal is to connect with like-minded individuals within the industry, gaining valuable insights and experiences in emerging technological practices," a spokesperson said.
Officials said leadership was one of the key priorities for Cotton Australia and the CRDC as part of their five-year strategic plans.
The third local participant, Ms Lumber brings a wealth of experience as a seasoned consultant out of Moree working with Poole Ag Consulting.
"Kate's leadership roles in her workplace and various community and industry groups, including the Gwydir CGA and Young Aggies Moree, showcase her commitment to the cotton industry," the spokesperson said.
"Her aim is to continue leveraging her extensive knowledge for both personal and industry advancement. Recognising the potential for further growth, Kate envisions the Australian Future Cotton Leaders program as an excellent opportunity.
"Positioned in her career to make the most of training programs, she sees this initiative as a crucial step in enhancing her skills and contributing meaningfully to the cotton community."
Organisers said the 16-strong cohort represented the best and brightest in the industry and true future leaders with the average age of the contingent at 28.
In 2024, the program will feature face-to-face forums, interactive online discussions, one-on-one coaching and integration with industry activities. Participants will also undertake an individual project related to their area of interest, developing their leadership skills in a real-life scenario.
Mr Kay said previous AFCLP participants have moved into senior positions within Australian cotton, with many former graduates on boards including Cotton Australia, CRDC and CSD, as well as Cotton Grower Associations and other industry committees and projects.
The 2024 program will conclude with a graduation ceremony and leadership dinner at the 2024 Australian Cotton Conference on the Gold Coast in August.
To find out more about the conference visit: https://australiancottonconference.com.au/
