Negligent driving charge after ute crash death

A man will face court for number of driving offences after after the death of another man in the New England region last year.
Just after 5.30am on Sunday, September 17 2023, emergency services were called to Warialda Road, Yetman, about 60km southeast of Boggabilla, following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
A Toyota Hilux utility was reportedly travelling north bound when it lost control and rolled.
The passenger - a 39-year-old man - was treated by NSW ambulance paramedics; however, died at the scene.
The driver, a 29-year-old man, suffered minor injuries. He was taken to Texas Hospital in Queensland for mandatory testing.
Officers from New England Police District established a crime scene, and crash investigators began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Following further inquiries, police arrested the 29-year-old man in Moree, about 11am on January 15, 2024.
He was taken to More Police Station where he was charged with negligent driving (occasioning death), drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, and use class A vehicle with unauthorised number plate affixed.
He was refused bail and will appear in Moree Local Court on January 16.
