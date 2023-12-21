More than 74 young people charged in operation against property related crime

Officers attached to Central North Police District commenced an investigation into a number of property-related offences in the Walgett area. Following inquiries, police executed two search warrants in Walgett just after 8am on Monday, December 11, 2023. Two boys - aged 15 and 14 - were arrested and taken to Walgett Police Station. The older boy was charged with take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly, two counts face blackened/disguised with intent commit indictable offence, three counts of aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal, and fail to comply digital evidence access order direction. He was refused bail and appeared at a children's court on Monday, December 11, 2023, where he was formally refused bail to reappear at same court on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.