More than 74 young people charged in operation against property related crime

Out of the 102 people that have been charged as part of Operation Regional Mongoose, 74 of them have been young people.
The operation, which was launched in late September, has seen the offenders charged with more than 609 offences. Of those, 86 were for breach of bail.
The ongoing high-visibility operation tackles serious property-related crime committed predominately by young offenders.
Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree said it was "concerning" how many young people were arrested in the operation.
"But, in saying that, we're happy with the results, we're happy with the community and the information they're providing," he said.
"I'm super proud of the police that have been working extra hard to put offenders before the court."
With a spike in aggravated break and enters and stolen motor vehicles across the Western region, Assistant Commissioner Greentree believes it is because of repeat offending.
"So individuals, mainly juveniles, are involved in these crimes and they're the ones we are targeting," he said.
"That's the whole purpose of Mongoose - to target those repeat prolific offenders in our communities that are targeting the vulnerable."
While the police have been working on prevention and helping young people in the community, Assistant Commissioner Greentree said there was also a time to "arrest them" and put them before the court.
He was refused bail and appeared at a children's court on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, where he was formally refused bail to reappear at the same court on Monday, February 19, 2024.
The younger boy was charged with aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence-armed, face blackened/disguised with intent commit indictable offence, aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner. He appeared at a children's court on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, where he was given conditional bail to reappear at the same court on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.
He was charged with drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, never licensed person drive vehicle on road, two counts of dishonestly obtain property by deception and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner. He appeared at a children's court on Thursday, December 14, 2023, where he was formally refused bail to appear at another children's court on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.
The assistant commissioner said the reason for the increase in the number of offences, from 159 on November 1 to 609 on December 21, was also because of repeat offenders.
"Whilst the number of individuals charged hasn't risen, the charges have, so that tells us very clearly that there are repeat offenders," he said.
"The ones that we are focusing on, the ones we are arresting and putting before the courts are the ones causing damage in our wonderful country towns."
With some instances of people targeting aged care facilities, Assistant Commissioner Greentree said that it made him feel "sick in the stomach".
"It certainly is the most cowardly thing that you can do - preying on the vulnerable," he said.
"We are certainly mindful and making sure that we're working with the vulnerable communities right across our region...it's very pleasing when we do arrest those that we allege are responsible for that and put them before the court."
Operation Mongoose will continue through December before being reviewed at the end of January.
