Council extends survey deadline as community celebrates people with disability

A SURVEY aimed at understanding the needs of residents with disability has been extended until January 25 next year.
Launched by Moree Plains Shire Council, the survey calls on people with disabilities, their families and relevant stakeholders to share their experiences and perspectives.
Responses will then be collated and help Council identify areas where accessibility and inclusivity for disabled people can be improved.
Questions include asking respondents what Council-run programs they take part in (if any) and what makes them feel included; obstacles in moving about (such as lack of ramps) and three places in Moree that are currently inaccessible.
"We want to ensure every voice is heard and every perspective is considered in our ongoing efforts to enhance accessibility and address the unique needs of individuals with disabilities," community, culture and libraries manager Alisa Akins said.
Survey responses can be submitted online at forms.office.com/r/ecLRqaCi9r or paper copies are available at Services Australia Moree, Gwydir Industries Incorp Moree, Moree Community Library and Moree Care.
The survey's extension coincided with Moree celebrating International Day of People with Disability on Sunday, December 3 at Jellicoe Park.
Guest speaker and disability inclusion advisory committee member Sophia Mulligan addressed the audience.
She spoke about fostering a deeper understanding of challenges faced by people with disabilities and emphasised the critical importance of inclusivity and accessibility.
Acting Mayor Susannah Pearse said: "We were honoured to have Sophia Mulligan as our special guest speaker for this significant event.
"Her dedication to advocacy aligns seamlessly with the objectives of the International Day of People with Disability."
The event also featured a performance by singer Rachel Cubis.
Cr Pearse said the day, hosted by Council, served as a platform for open dialogue, creating opportunities for residents to engage in discussions surrounding the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities.
